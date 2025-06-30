Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend praises her Glastonbury performance: 'What a moment'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Olivia Rodrigo
By Andrea Dresdale

Actor Louis Partridge was the very picture of the supportive boyfriend on Monday when he took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's headlining performance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday.

"I hope you caught Olivia's show last night," he wrote, captioning several photos of Liv before and during her performance. "A truly special performance on such a huge scale. She worked her a** off for it and couldn't be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment."

He ended with "#glastonberry," misspelling the name of the festival. Olivia noticed and responded in the comments, "glastonBERRY ilysm," followed by the laughing/crying emoji.

Olivia's friend Tate McRae also commented with a series of hearts and laughing/crying emojis.

On his Instagram Story, Louis shared footage of Olivia's performance, including the moment she welcomed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robert Smith of The Cure onstage to perform two of that band's big hits. On her own TikTok, Olivia posted a clip of the performance and wrote, "one of the coolest moments of my life!!!! thank u glasto and thank u Robert for being the best there ever was!"

