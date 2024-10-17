One Direction pays tribute to Liam Payne: 'We will miss him terribly'

Nickelodeon Hosts Orange Carpet Premiere For Original TV Movie "Big Time Movie" Starring Big Time Rush - Orange Carpet NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: One Direction attend Nickelodeon Hosts Orange Carpet Premiere For Original TV Movie "Big Time Movie" Starring Big Time Rush at 583 Park Avenue on March 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Former One Direction stars paid tribute to fellow member Liam Payne, who died Oct. 16 after falling from his third-story hotel room in Argentina, according to state police. He was 31.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles shared a joint statement on the official One Direction Instagram account on Thursday.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they said. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever," they continued. "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly."

"We love you Liam," they said at the end of their statement before co-signing it from all four of them.

Separately, Tomlinson shared a moving post about Payne on Instagram with a photo and said he "lost a brother." He concluded with a message to Payne directly and told him that he is "beyond lucky to have had you in my life" and that he's "struggling with the idea of saying goodbye."

In his own post, Malik also shared a message to Payne with a photo of the both of them, telling him what he meant to him. He ended his message by saying, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what l’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

