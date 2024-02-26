Oscar nominees Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' "rare" relationship: "There's never been real jealousy"

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are up for their second Best Original Song Oscar, this time for their Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" It's rare for any songwriting team to have that kind of success, but even rarer for a brother-and-sister team. However, Billie says they've done so well because they're siblings.

Speaking to ABC News at the pre-Oscar luncheon, Billie said that when it comes to songwriting, she and FINNEAS can get straight down to business because they're family.

"There's no, like, wasted time," Billie explained. "There's no small talk and catching up and kind of beating around the bush of how you feel. There's no, like, not trying to tell them everything you feel because you don't want them to think differently of you, or, like, not talk to you again because you're going to think I'm weird if I feel this way.'"

Billie insisted, "There's none of that, ever. It's like, we are completely, fully, 100% uncensored in terms of everything we feel and our personalities and who we are."

Billie knows that she and FINNEAS are lucky to have that kind of relationship.

"It's not the most common thing, I think it's pretty rare," she noted. "I think also, like, siblings can be really challenging and there can be weird jealousies and there can be ... weird, just like, beefs in siblings. And we've just never been like that."

Most amazingly, Billie says, "There's never been real jealousy. ... He doesn't want what I have and I don't want what he has, but we both admire it for each other."

She laughs, "It's really awesome! Like, I can't recommend it enough."

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC March 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.