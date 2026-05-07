Pelvic thrusts, short shorts and choreo: Harry Styles keeps customers satisfied with 'Dance No More' clip

Harry Styles leads a massive dance party in the new video for his song "Dance No More."

The clip starts with Harry, who's wearing red satin gym shorts, a shirt, tie, hoodie, blazer and sneakers, walking into a large empty space and starting to sing with his band in front of rows of empty chairs. Soon, a bunch of spectators appear and watch the performance.

Harry then starts thrusting, bumping, grinding and shaking his butt while shedding layers of clothing. The spectators start to mimic his movements, until they're all magnetically pulled toward him, sliding and crawling on the floor just to get to him. From then on, everyone dances as one, with Harry, who eventually strips down to a tank top, seemingly controlling everyone's movements.

And fun facts about the lyrics: When Harry sings "Keep your customer satisfied and live your life," he's quoting the 1970 song "Keep the Customer Satisfied" by Simon & Garfunkel. That song was the B-side to the duo's classic tune "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which inspired another track on Harry's album, "Carla's Song."

And when Harry says "Fox" in the song, he's referring to the son of his musical collaborator Kid Harpoon. Harry promised he'd put Fox's name in the song if he was able to kick his soccer ball and hit the top bar of the goal. Fox did it, and Harry kept his promise.

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