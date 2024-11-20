Pentatonix, Elton John, Ava Max & more to perform on 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'

As usual, this year's edition of The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular has lined up some big-name guest stars for musical performances.

The ABC special is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, and features musical performances from Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, California's Disneyland Resort and Hawai'i's Aulani Disney Resort.

Musical performances will come from Elton John, who'll perform "Your Song"; John Legend, who'll sing "Always Come Back" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"; Pentatonix, who'll sing "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"; and Ava Max, who'll sing "O Holy Night" and her new Christmas single, "1 Wish."

While it may be surprising that Elton isn't singing his own holiday classic "Step Into Christmas," his presence on the special isn't: Disney+ will be streaming his documentary Never Too Late starting Dec. 13.

Also on the bill: country star Carly Pearce, the K-pop group SEVENTEEN and Seth McFarlane, Liz Gillies, Leslie Odom Jr., Anika Noni Rose and Moana star Auli'i Cravalho.

Kristen Bell will narrate the special, which airs on ABC Dec. 1 and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

