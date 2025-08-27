Pink basketball shoe searches grow 15% year over year

While the NBA season typically ignites interest in basketball footwear in late October, and the holiday shopping season kicks off in earnest in November, a distinct trend has been steadily building over the past three years: the surge in popularity of pink basketball shoes. This vibrant hue has quickly gone from a hidden treasure to a statement color for athletes on both professional and casual courts, and data suggests this momentum is only set to grow.

The growing fascination with pink basketball shoes is clearly reflected in search interest. Sneakers.com examined Google Trends data, which reveals a significant uptick in searches for "pink basketball shoes" during the critical November window. When comparing search interest Nov. 5-11, 2023, to Nov. 10-16, 2024, there was a 15% increase.

This consistent year-over-year growth, particularly around the start of the NBA season and the crucial holiday shopping period, indicates a sustained and increasing demand for footwear in this eye-catching color. The convergence of the NBA season tip-off and the "Singles’ Day" shopping holiday on Nov. 11, a traditional period for major Jordan Brand releases, further amplifies search interest and purchase intent.

The ‘Aunt Pearl’ Effect: A Long-Standing Tradition of Pink Power

A significant driving force behind the prominence of pink in basketball footwear is Nike's annual "Aunt Pearl" collection, a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Durant's late aunt, Pearl Williams. This tradition, which began with the KD 4 in 2012, has consistently delivered impactful pink-themed releases, becoming a cornerstone of Durant's signature line and a highly anticipated event each year. The pattern of these releases often aligns with the peak search periods:

2022: The KD 15 "Aunt Pearl" released on Oct. 21, 2022, and the KD 3 "Aunt Pearl" followed on Oct. 27, 2023.

This consistent output of beloved pink-themed basketball shoes from a top-tier athlete like Kevin Durant has undoubtedly influenced broader consumer preferences and helped normalize pink as a legitimate and desirable color for performance basketball footwear.





Three basketball designs that include pink in the colorway, including from the Aunt Pearl Line and Sabrina Ionescu's shoes against white background. (Stacker/Stacker)

The Rise of Women's Basketball and Pink's Significance

The increasing popularity of women's basketball has undoubtedly played a role in the acceptance and embrace of pink as a color in performance basketball shoes. In college basketball, "Pink Games" are also held in February to raise awareness for Breast Cancer, further solidifying the color's meaningful place in the sport's culture.

With record-breaking viewership for the NCAA Women's Tournament and the WNBA, star athletes like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Kelsey Plum are influencing trends both on and off the court. Their on-court style, often featuring bold and expressive colors, including pink, resonates with a growing fanbase that is looking for footwear that reflects this evolving landscape. This synergy between athletic performance, cultural influence, and fashion means that pink basketball shoes are more than just a trend; they represent a broader shift in how the sport and its athletes are perceived and celebrated.

Popular Pink Basketball Silhouettes

The appeal of pink in basketball shoes extends far beyond a single signature line. Many popular silhouettes have embraced the color, catering to both men and women and reflecting the broader resurgence of women's basketball. Here are some key models that have featured prominent pink colorways.

Nike LeBron Series: The Nike LeBron 20 has seen several popular pink iterations, including the "Pink Diamond," "Time Machine" and "South Beast" colorways, showcasing the silhouette's versatility.

The Nike LeBron 20 has seen several popular pink iterations, including the "Pink Diamond," "Time Machine" and "South Beast" colorways, showcasing the silhouette's versatility. Nike KD Series: As mentioned, the KD line, particularly the "Aunt Pearl" editions, consistently features pink. Beyond that, models like the KD 16 and KD 17 have also sported various pink designs.

As mentioned, the KD line, particularly the "Aunt Pearl" editions, consistently features pink. Beyond that, models like the KD 16 and KD 17 have also sported various pink designs. Sabrina Ionescu's Signature Line: WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu's signature line has been a strong contender in the market for both men's and women's basketball shoes. The Nike Sabrina 1 and its successor, the Nike Sabrina 2, have seen several highly sought-after pink colorways like the "West Coast Roots" and "Triple Double."

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu's signature line has been a strong contender in the market for both men's and women's basketball shoes. The Nike Sabrina 1 and its successor, the Nike Sabrina 2, have seen several highly sought-after pink colorways like the "West Coast Roots" and "Triple Double." Nike Zoom GT Cut Series: The Nike Zoom GT Cut and its successors, the GT Cut 2 and GT Cut 3 have been seen in notable pink colorways, including the "Think Pink" and "Pink Flash" editions, often associated with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

The Nike Zoom GT Cut and its successors, the GT Cut 2 and GT Cut 3 have been seen in notable pink colorways, including the "Think Pink" and "Pink Flash" editions, often associated with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Adidas AE1: While newer to the scene, the Adidas AE1, notably worn by Anthony Edwards, has also seen pink iterations, signaling the color's adoption across different brands.

While newer to the scene, the Adidas AE1, notably worn by Anthony Edwards, has also seen pink iterations, signaling the color's adoption across different brands. Kobe Bryant's Signature Line: Though often associated with more traditional colorways, the Kobe line has also featured distinct pink and vibrant color schemes that appeal to a similar aesthetic.

Though often associated with more traditional colorways, the Kobe line has also featured distinct pink and vibrant color schemes that appeal to a similar aesthetic. Ja Morant's Signature Line: The Ja 3 has also featured compelling pink colorways, reflecting Morant's dynamic and expressive style.

The Ja 3 has also featured compelling pink colorways, reflecting Morant's dynamic and expressive style. Nike A'One: Launched in summer 2025, A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe launched in May 2025 with the "Pink A'ura" and "Leo Lights" colorways, aligning with Wilson's dynamic presence on the court.

Launched in summer 2025, A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe launched in May 2025 with the "Pink A'ura" and "Leo Lights" colorways, aligning with Wilson's dynamic presence on the court. Reebok Angel Reese 1: Set to debut in fall 2025 with a "Paradise Pink"/"Mebounds" colorway, the AR1s are a vibrant, performance-oriented shoe drawing on elements of the Reebok's Mobius line.

Set to debut in fall 2025 with a "Paradise Pink"/"Mebounds" colorway, the AR1s are a vibrant, performance-oriented shoe drawing on elements of the Reebok's Mobius line. Puma Hali 1: Tyrese Haliburton made headlines when he debuted his first signature shoe, the Hali 1, in a pink "Hibiscus" colorway during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He famously hit a game-winning shot in the shoe, cementing its place as an all-time great signature shoe debut moment.

Tyrese Haliburton made headlines when he debuted his first signature shoe, the Hali 1, in a pink "Hibiscus" colorway during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He famously hit a game-winning shot in the shoe, cementing its place as an all-time great signature shoe debut moment. Li-Ning Way of Wade 10: The Way of Wade 10 also featured a popular pink colorway, the "Cherry Blossom," showcasing the trend's global reach.

