Pink breaks attendance records at Fenway Park for her Summer Carnival tour

Pink sent out an appreciative message to fans after she broke the attendance records at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, during her recent two-night Summer Carnival tour stop there.

"HUMBLE BRAG SLASH APPRECIATION POST," Pink began her Instagram caption of a photo of her son, Jameson Moon Hart, looking out at the stadium.

“To be here with my baby boy, and all of my touring family crew, to have the honor to play not one, but two nights at Fenway Park in this beautiful city.....and to find out we broke attendance records both nights (most in history?!?!),” Pink wrote. “I keep trying to figure out how this is all happening?”

The record-breaking shows took place on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1.

Pink wrote that she is “beyond grateful” to have had this experience of coming together with her fans.

“It is a full body experience and I am blown away,” Pink wrote. “I am never not grateful.”

