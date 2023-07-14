Pink and daughter Willow cook up a unique way to help end child hunger

Pink's daughter Willow is following in her footsteps as a singer, and now it seems she's picked up her mom's interest in philanthropy as well.

As part of a fundraiser for No Kind Hungry, the two have each designed silicone spatulas for Williams-Sonoma. Pink's spatulas are pink -- of course -- and carry the message, "We're all pink on the inside." Willow's mini spatulas feature multicolored hearts on white and pink silicone.

The spatulas aren't cheap -- Pink's spatula is 16 bucks -- but 30% of the retail price is going to Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The campaign has a goal of ending childhood hunger in the U.S.; as many as nine million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes.

Pink's friend Morgane Stapleton, wife of Pink's occasional duet partner, country superstar Chris Stapleton, wrote in the comments, "Oh my god I'm obsessed!!! Ordering 25!"

Other stars who've designed spatulas for the program include Kate Hudson, Kristin Cavallari and Instagram star and baking blogger Chelsey White.

