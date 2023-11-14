Pink giving away thousands of banned books at her shows in Florida

Pink has teamed up with the charity PEN America to take a stand against book bans in Florida. She announced on Instagram that she's going to give away 1,000 banned books at each of her shows in the state on November 14 and 15.

"Did you know there have been nearly 6,000 book bans since the fall of 2021? And nearly 40% of the books bans in the last school year occurred in Florida?" she wrote. "As a mom of two young readers, I can’t imagine letting someone else decide what MY CHILDREN can and cannot read!"

In a statement, Pink added, "Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools. It's especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color."

According to PEN, Pink's giving away four books that have appeared on PEN America's Index of Banned Books: The Family Book by Todd Parr, The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman, Beloved by Toni Morrison and a book from the series Girls Who Code, founded by Reshma Saujani.

Pink then clapped back at people attacking her on social media for her stance and claiming that the banned books contain porn. She wrote, " Porn isn't my thing. Supporting freedom of speech is. Allowing hateful, narrow minded bigots to decide what all children can read is not my thing either. FREEDOM! MERICA!"

