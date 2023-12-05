Pink is bringing Summer Carnival Tour back to North America in 2024

PINK performs during The TRUSTFALL Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. SUNRISE FL - NOVEMBER 15: PINK performs during The Trust Fall Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on November 15, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Pink’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour was such a success that she’s doing it again.

The 2024 edition of the Summer Carnival Stadium Tour will visit 17 stadiums across North America, starting August 10 in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrapping up November 23 in Miami, Florida. Newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow will join her for the trek, as well as "Breakeven" band The Script.

In between stadium dates, Pink will also play three makeup Trustfall Tour shows in Tacoma, Washington, two makeup shows in Vancouver and one makeup show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She canceled those shows this year due to illness and family matters.

The general on sale date for the tour starts December 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Citi and Verizon presales start December 7 at 10 a.m. PT -- visit citientertainment.com and Verizon Up for more information.

For a preview of Pink’s show, check out the new expanded edition of her Trustfall album: It includes six live songs recorded during the Summer Carnival Tour this past year.

