Pink teams with Sting and Marshmello for new single

By Andrea Dresdale

While Pink has collaborated with some unexpected artists over the years — like her daughter WillowThe Lumineers, country star Chris Stapleton and Swedish duo First Aid Kit — her new single may be the most unexpected collaboration yet.

Pink has teamed up with DJ and producer Marshmello and rock legend Sting for a new song called "Dreaming." "Surprise!" Pink wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the song, which she says is coming out October 20.

The last few singles Pink has released have all been from her album Trustfall. It's not clear whether this is a standalone single or a song that might appear on an expanded edition of Trustfall.

