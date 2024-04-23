Pitbull to launch Party After Dark tour in August

In 2023 and early 2024, Pitbull toured with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin as part of The Trilogy Tour, but now, Mr. Worldwide is going solo.

The "Feel This Moment" rapper will kick off his Party After Dark tour August 21 in Bristow, Virginia, with special guest T-Pain. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap up October 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale starting April 26 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. VIP packages are also available at VIPNation.com.

Pitbull's most recent album, 2023's Trackhouse, features T-Pain, Lil Jon, country star Zac Brown and CHIC leader Nile Rodgers, among other acts. Earlier in 2024, he put out an EP called Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition), which features country stars Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton.

