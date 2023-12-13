Post Malone, NewJeans added to 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

dick clark productions

By Andrea Dresdale

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be ringing in 2024 around the world, not just LA and New York.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions just announced that Post Malone will be performing from the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas during the show, while K-pop group NewJeans will perform from South Korea. Plus, the countdown in Puerto Rico will now feature a performance by reggaeton star Ivy Queen.

Posty will perform "Chemical" from Vegas, while NewJeans will sing "Super Shy" and "ETA," both of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 tally.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will count down to 2024 in Times Square with Rita Ora, while Jeannie Mai will host the Hollywood portion of the show, with performances from Ellie GouldingThirty Seconds to MarsPaul RussellBebe Rexha, Doechii, Ludacris, Aqua and Reneé Rapp, among others. Dayanara Torres will host the countdown in Puerto Rico.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

