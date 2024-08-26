Post Malone scores first #1 album since 2019 with 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone's foray into country music is officially a big success: His debut country album, F-1 Trillion, debuts atop the Billboard 200 album chart with first-week sales of 250,000 units.

It's Posty's third #1 album and his first since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding.

As Billboard notes, F-1 Trillion has posted the second-largest sales week of any country album in 2024. Only Beyoncé — another country newcomer — sold more: Cowboy Carter sold 407,000 units when it came out in April. Posty is also the second artist in Billboard history, following Bey, to top the Country Albums chart after having reached #1 on another genre-specific chart.

F-1 Trillion features Post duetting with country superstars and legends, including Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton and Tim McGraw.

In other Post news, the truck that's featured on the cover of F-1 Trillion is on display through Aug. 29 at the Dallas Raising Cane's location on 2255 W. Northwest Highway. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 7 it'll be on display at the Raising Cane's location in Midvale, Utah.

