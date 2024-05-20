Post Malone's Morgan Wallen collab, "I Had Some Help," debuts at #1 on the Hot 100

Post Malone had some help securing his latest #1 hit. His collaboration with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It's Posty's second song of 2024 to debut at #1 — following his Taylor Swift collab, "Fortnight" — and his sixth #1 hit overall. He's also the third artist in 2024 to score two #1s so far this year, following Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar. Prior to this song and "Fortnight," Post was last on top in 2019 with "Circles."

Billboard notes that "I Had Some Help" racked up 76.4 million streams in the U.S. — more than any song in a single week since 2020. It surpassed "Fortnight," which had set a record with 76.2 million when it debuted a few weeks ago.

Post and Morgan debuted the breakup tune at the Stagecoach festival on April 28. Post then performed it solo at the ACM Awards on May 16. The song is Morgan Wallen's second Hot 100 #1 and his first to debut on top of the chart.

"I Had Some Help" is also #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. It's only the 27th song to top the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs since both charts debuted in 1958. The most recent song to hit #1 on both charts was Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" earlier this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.