Pour me a drink: Post Malone to open bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway

In country music, you're not a superstar until you have your own bar and restaurant on Nashville's Lower Broadway — so welcome to the big time, Post Malone.

Posty is partnering with TC Restaurant Group, which has created establishments for stars like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, for his own place at 305 Broadway. There's no opening date or name yet.

The establishment will feature six bars, three stages, a full-service dining room and a rooftop, and will be designed around "the honky tonk grit and country soul of Lower Broadway."

Posty, who was raised in Texas and currently lives in Utah, says in a statement, "Nashville has really become a second home for me so I can’t wait to invite y’all over to my house."

In other Post Malone news, a Boston woman told MassLive.com that she was at the bar at Raffles Hotel on May 30 celebrating her birthday when she spotted the singer, who was there with one other person. She said Posty paid her tab, as well as the tab for the 10 other people who were also in the bar.

“You hear some celebs are real a******* and then some are amazing and you just never know,” she said. “But he was being so nice and cordial to everybody and it showed when he cleared the bill for everyone.”

