Pregnant Hailey Bieber says she's trying to "soak in these days of it being Justin and me"

Hailey Bieber is more than six months along in her pregnancy, and she says part of her doesn't want to give up the time she has alone with husband Justin Bieber.

"In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she tells W magazine. "I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."

Hailey also tells W she could have kept her pregnancy hidden and just avoided any kind of public scrutiny, but, "I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Still, she reveals she works with a therapist to deal with what W refers to as the "negative scrutiny she receives on a daily basis."

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she says.

She adds, "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point. ... But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

As for her actual pregnancy, Hailey reveals she had terrible morning sickness in her first trimester, but now feels fine. She's doing strength training and eating a high-protein diet — sometimes.

"I just listen to whatever the baby wants," she says. "If the baby wants pizza one day, we’re doing pizza.”

