Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begs Taylor Swift for some Canadian dates

Taylor Swift has announced a slew of international dates for her Eras Tour, but Canada is conspicuously absent from the routing — a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by the country's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

After Taylor announced her latest round of dates, Trudeau took to Twitter to ask her to start scheduling some shows in the Great White North.

"It's me, hi," Trudeau tweeted, referencing "Anti-Hero." He then fit two Taylor song titles into the rest of his message: "I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

In general, Canadians were not happy about Trudeau's tweet, with some labeling it "cringe" and others slamming him for the job he's doing.

The last time Taylor performed in Canada was in 2018, during her Reputation tour.

