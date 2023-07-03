Queen of Queen City: Taylor Swift takes Cincinnati with special guests, three surprise songs

Taylor Swift showed she knows how to pivot during her two-night stand at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night, the door to the platform that was supposed to lower her beneath the stage didn't open on time, so she was forced to sprint ahead of her dancers to make it backstage in time for her next wardrobe change. She succeeded, but as fan-captured video on TikTok shows, the second she stepped away from the door, it opened.

On Saturday night, meanwhile, the show started an hour early because of predicted bad weather. This meant that opening act Gracie Abrams didn't get to perform but, as Billboard reports, Taylor made up for it by bringing Gracie out during the show's surprise song segment to perform her own song "I Miss You, I'm Sorry."

Also during the set, The National's Aaron Dessner joined Taylor to debut the evermore single "Ivy." And, for the first time, there was a third surprise song: "Call It What You Want," from Reputation.

Two special guests were spotted in the audience, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer: Millie Bobby Brown -- who sported a Lover-era glitter heart around her eye -- and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Billboard also reports that during the last song of the night, "Karma," Taylor's team opened the barriers outside the stadium, allowing fans who'd camped out in the parking lot to listen to the show to rush inside to get a glimpse of the finale.

