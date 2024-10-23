Raised out in the cold: Noah Kahan announces Northern Attitude Collection with L.L. Bean

If you think your wardrobe needs more Northern attitude, look no further than Noah Kahan's new collaboration with L.L. Bean.

Noah has teamed up with the outdoor retailer for a signature line of clothing and accessories. The Northern Attitude Collection, named after the Stick Season hit, includes shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, hats and a zip pouch.

The items also include illustrations of Noah's German shepherd, Penny, who graces the original Stick Season cover.

"I grew up wearing my brother's Bean Boots, so the brand has always been a part of my life," Noah says. "Wearing L.L.Bean makes me feel like I'm outside, even if I'm not, and this is important because going outside is self-care for me, especially when it comes to my mental health."

He adds, "Including Penny is also just so special as she's been my closest confidant during the creation and launch of Stick Season, so this collection is really personal and nostalgic for me."

To celebrate the collaboration, L.L. Bean is donating $100,000 to Noah's Busyhead Project mental health initiative.

You can shop the Northern Attitude Collection now via LLBean.com/northernattitude.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.