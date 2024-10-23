Raised out in the cold: Noah Kahan announces Northern Attitude Collection with L.L. Bean

Noah has teamed up with the outdoor retailer for a signature line of clothing and accessories. The Northern Attitude Collection, named after the Stick Season hit, includes shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, hats and a zip pouch.
The items also include illustrations of Noah's German shepherd, Penny, who graces the original Stick Season cover.
He adds, "Including Penny is also just so special as she's been my closest confidant during the creation and launch of Stick Season, so this collection is really personal and nostalgic for me."
You can shop the Northern Attitude Collection now via LLBean.com/northernattitude.
