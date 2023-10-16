RAYE releases live album recorded with symphony orchestra in London

"Escapism" singer RAYE has reimagined her debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

She's just released the digital album My 21st Century Symphony (Live at the Royal Albert Hall). It was recorded September 26 at a one-off show at the iconic London concert hall and featured the Heritage Orchestra and a 30-person youth gospel choir.

The album features RAYE performing new orchestral arrangements of all the tracks on the album, including "Escapism," "Oscar Winning Tears," "Flip A Switch," "Ice Cream Man" and "Environmental Anxiety."

You can check out a live performance video for "Oscar Winning Tears" on YouTube now.

The British star, who the U.K. paper The Daily Telegraph called "the most talented artist since Adele and Amy Winehouse," is currently on a headlining tour of North America, which stops in Nashville October 17 and is set to wrap up November 7. Earlier this year, RAYE also opened for SZA and Lewis Capaldi.

