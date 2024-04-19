Record Store Day co-founders: Be like Olivia Rodrigo

Record Store Day 2024 takes place Saturday, April 20, and along with tons of releases from classic and alternative rock acts, there will be vinyls that appeal to younger fans, like 7-inch singles of Noah Kahan/Olivia Rodrigo singing each others' songs and Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather." But if you want to find out more about some of Olivia's favorite artists, Record Store Day is also a great learning experience, says the event's co-founder.

Noting that Olivia invited the '90s band The Breeders to open for her in New York and LA, and that one of her idols is rocker Jack White, Record Store Day co-founder Carrie Colliton tells ABC Audio, "That is not something anyone would have predicted, but it means that she's looking to all these other forms of music, and her fans are, too."

"And the best place to do that, literally, it's no hyperbole, the best place to do that is where there are other humans doing the same thing," she adds. "And that's a record store, not some sort of algorithm."

So if you've been wanting to know more about some of the other older artists Olivia has shouted out or performed with — like No Doubt, Patti Smith, Sheryl Crow and Jewel — Record Store Day is your chance to check out their music.

In fact, another co-founder, Michael Kurtz, tells ABC Audio that young women's interest in vinyl in general is a direct result of the fact that Record Store Day partnered with Crosley to release a line of inexpensive turntables a few years ago. "The girls, really younger girls, adopted it way faster than the boys," he notes. "I think the boys were still playing video games."

