The Renaissance is coming: Beyoncé drops new trailer for upcoming concert film

Courtesy Fandango

By Jamia Pugh

As time continues to wind down before the premiere of Beyoncé's much anticipated concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the superstar singer releases a brand new trailer.

After a sequence of shots taken during her well-attended Renaissance world trek, Beyoncé offers insight into her tour journey.

"In this world that is very male dominated, I've had to be really tough," she says. "To balance motherhood and being on the stage, it just reminds me of who I really am."

Her chart-topping record "Break My Soul" plays over a continued montage of concert shots in the trailer.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, as described in a press release, "accentuates the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

It continues, "It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

Tickets for the concert film, which hits theaters December 1, are available for purchase at amctheaters.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

