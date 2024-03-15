Reneé Rapp named Outstanding Music Artist at GLAAD Media Awards

Reneé Rapp was named Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards, held March 14 in Los Angeles.

She received the award from rock icon Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Her competition for the award included Sam Smith, Troye Sivan, Miley Cyrus, Kim Petras, boygenius and Victoria Monét.

While introducing the president of GLAAD, Reneé said, "Living as my authentic self and as an out queer artist -- and as a lesbian, most recently -- is the most rewarding, validating, scary and exciting experience I've ever had."

Also at the event, David Archuleta was named Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. While he's been releasing music ever since his American Idol days, Archie came out as queer a few years ago and has recently been making music that reflects his journey.

