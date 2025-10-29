Reneé Rapp postpones hometown show: 'I still don't have a voice'

Reneé Rapp has been forced to postpone a third show on her Bite Me tour.

After initially canceling her Sunday and Monday shows due to illness, the singer took to her Instagram Story to announce that her hometown Charlotte, North Carolina, show on Wednesday would also be rescheduled.

“As of right now, I still don’t have a voice. I’m recovering slowly,” she wrote. “But still not in a place where I am able to perform safely. I am so sorry and heartbroken that I have to postpone.”

“Again, I want to stress that I know the time and effort and preparation attending a show takes,” she continues. “I promise you it doesn’t go unnoticed or unseen. I’m taking this time to recover and then next week for these rescheduled shows I will give you the best version of me. The best version of this show that I love so much. The show you deserve to see.”

The Charlotte show will be rescheduled for Nov. 7, while her Tampa show will now take place on Nov. 4 and the Atlanta show will take place on Nov. 5. Those three shows will be the last U.S. dates before she heads to the U.K. and Europe early next year.

