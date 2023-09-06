Reneé Rapp reveals traumatic experience behind her song "Snow Angel": "I was drugged"

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

By Danielle Long

Reneé Rapp is opening up about the deeply personal story behind her song "Snow Angel," featured on her debut album of the same name.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, On PurposeReneé disclosed a harrowing experience she endured in 2022. She described attending a party with a new group of friends she had been cautioned about.

"I was drugged, and I had just been missing for seven hours," Reneé recounted. She described how she'd let her guard down, and ultimately woke up alone in a hotel bathroom stall, with blood on her pants, at 5 a.m.

Though initially struggling to process the incident, Reneé channeled her feelings about it into music with the help of co-writer Alexander Glantz.

"We started writing it, and it was just the two of us. And the entire time I was writing it, I felt nothing," Reneé said. "Until we recorded the song and the whole thing was done and I played it for my friends and my manager and everybody was like, ‘This is insane.’ But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

