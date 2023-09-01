Report: Ariana Grande is weighing her options after split with Scooter Braun

It looks like we can add Ariana Grande to the list of artists who have recently parted ways with manager Scooter Braun.

While there were some claims to the contrary, Variety reports that a source with inside knowledge of the situation has confirmed the split.

“Scooter’s team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and [Braun's company] HYBE. There is no truth to her staying,” the source said in a statement. “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction.”

The source confirmed that negotiations with Braun are happening due to contracts, but that “this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Notably, Grande has also unfollowed Braun on her social media accounts.

As for what's next, another source said that Grande is looking to build her own team, in a style like the model Taylor Swift and other major artists follow. It's also been reported that Grande has received inquiries from a number of other potential managers.

