Report: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari calling it quits after 14 months of marriage

Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source tells the outlet, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

ABC News has reached out to Britney’s rep for comment.

The insider says Britney "has not been doing well" amid the split, explaining, the "Toxic" singer "has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

"Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship," another source tells ET. "They have a lot of love for each other, but they also argue a lot over fundamental issues. Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."

Yet another source claims the couple "have had issues on and off as a couple since before they were married," adding, "Their issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart. Britney has the tendency to feel like she isn't being prioritized by Sam at times. Their arguments have led them to become unhappy at times in their relationship. They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention."

TMZ was the first to report the split, reportedly sparked by Asghari's accusations that Spears was cheating on him.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, met on the set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party" and wed in 2022.

