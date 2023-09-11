Report: Christina Aguilera returning to Las Vegas for new residency at The Venetian

Christina Aguilera plans to follow Kylie Minogue into a residency at the new cabaret-style club The Venetian in Las Vegas, if reports out of Sin City are to be believed.

Kylie is set to headline the new 1,000 capacity venue, called Voltaire, starting November 3. Her sold-out residency will run through December 16. At that point, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, there will be a production switch, and Christina will start her residency on either December 30 or December 31.

Christina last played Las Vegas in 2019 with her Xperience residency at the former Zappos, now Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The interior of Voltaire was designed by the same guy who designed the Broadway musical version of Moulin Rouge!, so Christina ought to feel right at home: She, of course, starred in the "Lady Marmalade" video for the original Moulin Rouge! movie.

