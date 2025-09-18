Report: Justin Bieber's getting $10 million for Coachella

A view of Spectra art installation, Coachella Ferris wheel and art installations in the nighttime during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April, 2025 (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justin Bieber will be headlining Coachella 2026, and he'll reportedly get quite the payday for his trouble.

Rolling Stone has learned that since he doesn't have an agent, Justin negotiated directly with the festival's promoter for a seven-figure headlining deal. An insider tells the publication that Justin's fee will be more than $10 million for both weekends — which is commensurate with what past headliners have gotten — but unlike past performers, he won't have to give any money to a booking agent.

"It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own,” a source close to the singer tells the publication. The performances will mark Justin's first official U.S. performance since his 2022 Justice World Tour, which he canceled due to health issues. The source claims it will be a "once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon.”

2026 will mark Justin's first headlining performance at the festival, but he's appeared there multiple times as a guest of other performers, including Ariana Grande in 2019, Daniel Caesar in 2022 and Tems and WizKid in 2024.

Coachella 2026 is scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19. Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are the other headliners.

