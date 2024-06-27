Report: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel have "moved on" from DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and his wife, Jessica Biel, was seen dancing in the audience — and eating candy with him backstage. According to People, the couple have put Justin's recent DWI arrest behind them.

"They're always supportive of each other's careers," a source tells People. "Jess would never miss a show when she's able to attend. She's excited for him." The source also claims that "they've moved on from the arrest," adding, "They have faith in their legal team and continue to focus on work and their family instead."

As previously reported, Justin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in New York's Hamptons on June 18. According to Sag Harbor Village police, he was pulled over after he drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic. According to the criminal complaint, he told the arresting officer he'd had only one drink.

Justin, 43, was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released on his own recognizance. He has been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village court on July 26.

While onstage in Chicago following his arrest, Justin told fans, "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Justin's New York show was attended by various celebrities, including director Martin Scorsese, who the singer shouted out from the stage. According to the New York Post, fans shouted, "We forgive you, Justin!" One creative fan attended the concert wearing a T-shirt featuring Justin's mugshot and the caption, "I'm bringing tipsy back."

Justin's next show is Saturday in Boston.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.