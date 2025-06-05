Report: Nick Jonas to play KISS rocker Paul Stanley in biopic

Nick Jonas played Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli in a filmed version of the musical Jersey Boys, and now he's set to portray another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on film: Paul Stanley of KISS.

Deadline reports that Nick will portray the singer/guitarist in Shout It Out Loud, a movie about the formation of the '70s band that became famous for their hard rock anthems, distinctive makeup and onstage stunts involving fire and fake blood. Production is set to start at either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Deadline reports that Nick will do his own singing, but will need some vocal training to replicate Stanley's voice.

The film is being directed by McG, whose credits include directing Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, as well as executive producing The O.C., Supernatural and Chuck.

Nick, who's currently starring on Broadway in The First Five Years, has also appeared in movies like Jumanji and The Good Half. He and Jonas Brothers will launch their Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.