Report: Sophie Turner "in high spirits" days before Joe Jonas divorce filing

If the trouble in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage was causing hurt feelings or animosity, Sophie didn't show it at a wrap party for her new British TV show, Joan, People reports.

Three days before Joe filed for divorce, claiming their "marriage was irretrievably broken," Sophie was out celebrating with her co-stars at a bar in Birmingham, England. The bar manager tells People, "She was really down to earth ... [she] seemed like she was in high spirits. She seemed very happy." He notes that Sophie and her friends were playing pool and beer pong, and she was dancing to Eminem as the party ended at 2 a.m.

On Wednesday, the couple posted a statement on Instagram saying their divorce was a "united decision." Meanwhile, a source told People that Joe and Sophie have been "been living separate lives for months."

"[They] haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably," notes the source. "The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the U.K."

According to People, Joe's filing asks that a "parenting plan should be established" for the couple's two daughters, including "a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

