Report: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed in $21,000 per night Italian villa

Taylor Swift had a few days off before her show in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, and she and Travis Kelce apparently spent them having a romantic getaway in Italy's Lake Como — in a villa that costs $21,000 per night to rent.

Page Six has photos of the couple taking a boat ride on Lake Como on Thursday and having a candlelit dinner outside the villa earlier in the week. According to Page Six, the Villa Sola Cabiati can sleep 12 people and includes a private pool, gardens, a butler, housekeepers and a private chef. It also has 18th century frescoes, Murano glass chandeliers, marble balconies, terrazzo floors and more.

Taylor is playing Stockholm May 17, 18 and 19 before moving on to Lisbon, Portugal. It's not clear if Travis will go to Stockholm with her, though, because he has to be back in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday for his Kelce Jam Music Festival.

