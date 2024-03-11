Report: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it to Madonna's Oscar party

It may have been impressive that Ariana Grande managed to appear on Saturday Night Live in New York on March 9 and present at the Oscars in LA on March 10, but she's got nothing on Taylor Swift.

Page Six reports that Taylor played her last show in Singapore on March 9, and then, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce managed to make it to Los Angeles in time to attend Madonna's annual Oscar party on March 10. According to Page Six, the two hit up the event just hours after returning from Southeast Asia.

The annual event, known as The Party, was held at the Hollywood Hills home of Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, Page Six confirmed. Since the event had a strict "no cameras/no social media" policy, Travis and Taylor weren't photographed there, meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer for their official red carpet moment.

E! Online also reported that T 'n T attended the party, whose other guests included Taylor's pals Miles Teller and Zoë Kravitz, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone.

While Taylor has appeared in multiple films and has written songs for several more, she's never been nominated for an Oscar. Travis, meanwhile, is getting into movie production. In fact, he's producing two films: a documentary on the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat called King Pleasure and a low-budget dark comedy called My Dead Friend Zoe.

