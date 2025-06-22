Rihanna is an Icon, Sabrina Carpenter wins big, everyone gets slimed at Kids' Choice Awards

Rihanna unleashed a torrent of slime and Sabrina Carpenter was the big winner in the music categories at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, held Saturday in Santa Monica, California.

Sabrina, who wasn't present, won three Blimps, including favorite female breakout artist, favorite album for Short n' Sweet and favorite song for "Taste." Bruno Mars and SZA were named favorite male and female artist, respectively, while Benson Boone was favorite male breakout artist.

Favorite music collaboration went to "luther" by SZA and Kendrick Lamar, and "Defying Gravity" from Wicked was named favorite song from a movie. Favorite viral song went to "Bluest Flame," by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and Tyla, who hosted the show, was named favorite global music star.

Rihanna was honored with the first-ever Icon Silver Blimp Award for her contributions to entertainment, beauty and activism. She accepted the award via video from inside Smurf Village -- promoting her role as Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie -- and then the entire audience got drenched with waves of blue slime, as opposed to the usual green.

"Yes!" Rihanna laughed. "I knew you were gonna get slimed, but I did not know it was gonna be blue."

Green slime was flying everywhere during the show: mgk performed his song "cliché" after being introduced by his daughter Casie Baker and then got slimed, and KATSEYE was slimed after performing "Gnarly." Jack Black and Alex Warren also got covered in the green goo, while host Tyla closed out the show by getting completely drenched in slime.

