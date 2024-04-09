Rihanna talks 'R9,' relationship with A$AP Rocky for 'Interview' magazine

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

It's a rare occasion when Rihanna shares an update about her music, especially after years of making headlines for her babies and businesses. Fortunately for fans, she gave some tidbits on her process of creating her long-awaited album R9 during her cover story for Interview magazine.

“I have a lot of visual ideas. It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals," Rihanna said.

She notes the visuals have not yet been translated into songs but believes they may end up "leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

“Random ideas, quirky ideas, things that have nothing to do with me at all," Rih added.

One of the people who have something to do with Rihanna is boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She recalled the time he grabbed her butt during their performance of "Cockiness (Love It)" at the 2012 VMAs and her team guessed she liked him because she didn't react in a negative way.

Several years later, in 2019, they chose to date, proceeding with caution. “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships," Rih explained. "We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

The two are now parents to sons RZA and Riot, but Rih says she'll go for "as many as God wants me to have."

“I would try for my girl," she says. "But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy."

