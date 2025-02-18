ROSÉ talks BLACKPINK's upcoming plans, relationship with 'awake' Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK's ROSÉ, LISA and JENNIE all have solo singles on the chart right now, but they'll be reuniting as a group later this year for a world tour. However, ROSÉ says the K-pop group had to have some serious talks before they all agreed to come back together again.

Speaking to The Cut, ROSÉ says, "It was a healthy process of talking honestly about what we need and want in our lives and making sure we're all happy at the end of the day. We made sure our opinions are well built in."

She adds, "It's not like our past shows weren't like that, but what would be different is that now, we allowed ourselves some time to be inspired. I'm looking forward to what other ideas the girls bring."

As she explains, "We grew up together. We literally lived life together. There wasn't much we didn't know about each other. Now, we've gone out and explored so much. We've all started learning about how to take care of our own projects."

And all that, she says, has also led to new music from the group, which will be coming out "soon."

Meanwhile, of her bandmates, ROSÉ's so far had the most solo success on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to "APT.," her smash with Bruno Mars. She says she and the Grammy winner are "very close," though initially she was "scared" of meeting him. Why? "Because of his intuition," she says. "He's so awake."

In fact, ROSÉ says Bruno taught her how to be more like him.

"Bruno showed me that, as a creative, you have to listen to your intuition and your timing, and you're allowed to trust in it," she says. "I've become more confident in what feels right to me."

