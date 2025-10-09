Sabrina Carpenter to be honored as 'Variety''s 2025 Hitmaker of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Sabrina Carpenter has been named Variety's 2025 Hitmaker of the Year.

The singer is set to receive the honor at the publication's ninth annual Hitmakers celebration, taking place in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The event recognizes those in the music industry who helped propel the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, according to the Billboard and Luminate charts.

"We've been huge Sabrina fans for many years," Variety executive music editor Jem Aswad said in a statement. "More than virtually any other artist working today, she balances pop with provocation, and she's very clearly in control of her career and her artistry — Sabrina is a boss!"

Sabrina is in good company, joining previous Hitmakers of the Year Charli XCX, SZA, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, and Elton John and Dua Lipa.

More honorees will be announced at a later date.

