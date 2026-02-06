Sabrina Carpenter explains idea behind Grammys performance, talks Super Bowl ad

Even though she went home empty-handed, Sabrina Carpenter's performance of "Manchild" was a standout at Sunday's Grammy Awards. In a recent interview, she revealed the inspiration behind it.

The production number featured Sabrina in a sexy version of an airline pilot's outfit, dancing around a baggage claim area in an airport. But what does all that have to do with "Manchild"? As Sabrina explains to Rolling Stone, "Relationships come with lots of baggage, and the song tells the story of many relationships gone wrong. I also wanted to wear the captain hat."

Sabrina's chat with Rolling Stone was to promote her Super Bowl commercial for Pringles, in which she builds herself a boyfriend out of Pringles chips. "Listen," she tells the magazine. "There's plenty worse out there."

At the end of the clip, Sabrina's edible boyfriend, Pringleleo, gets knocked over and crushed, and she and some of her fans start eating him. So what kind of snack would she want her next boyfriend to be made of?

"Can I choose a liquid man? Yerba mate for sure," she says. "Think of the energy he would have!”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.