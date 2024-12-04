Sabrina Carpenter is TikTok's #1 artist of 2024

The algorithm was working in Sabrina Carpenter's favor.

The "Espresso" singer was TikTok's #1 artist of 2024 in the U.S., a ranking based on the number of views on her TikTok account. Other artists who made TikTok's top 10 this year include Billie Eilish, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Rodrigo and Benson Boone.

The #1 song on TikTok in the U.S. in 2024 — based on the number of TikToks made using that song — was Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)."

The top 10 also includes "Birds of a Feather" by Eilish, "Carnival" by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, "TGIF" by GloRilla and "Type S***" by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboy Carti.

