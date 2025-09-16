Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber to headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber will be the Queen and King of Coachella 2026.
The two pop superstars will headline the festival, which is set for April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. Sabrina is set to play the Friday shows, while Justin will take the stage on the Saturday shows. Karol G will headline the Sunday shows.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com. As with previous years, both weekends will stream live on YouTube.
