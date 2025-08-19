Sabrina Carpenter shares another 'play date' preview of 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter has now moved her fan listening parties across the U.S.

After hosting her first "play dates" — basically her version of Taylor Swift's "secret sessions" album preview parties — in LA, Sabrina held one in New York City. "Last night we continued the Man's Best Friend play dates on the east coast with 26 of my NYC darlings," she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of herself and her fans.

"the magic/energy in the room as we listened top to bottom was so unbelievably special," she continued. "tears and laughter and lots of screaming lol. not a phone in sight just the best vibes ever!"

Man's Best Friend is due Aug. 29. The first single, "Manchild," has earned her eight MTV VMA nominations. There aren't any features on her album, but she's a guest on Taylor's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.