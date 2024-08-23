Sabrina Carpenter says making 'Short n' Sweet' was "special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun"

Sabrina Carpenter's much-anticipated sixth album, Short n' Sweet, has officially arrived, and the singer took to Instagram to talk about the emotional roller coaster ride it was to create it.
Posting a carousel of videos and photos from her time making the record, she wrote, "i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place."
By the way, Sabrina didn't name the album Short n' Sweet because she's, as she puts it, "vertically challenged." Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she explained that the title was more of a reflection of some of the relationships that inspired the songs.
The video for Sabrina's new single, "Taste," co-starring Jenna Ortega, debuts at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 23. Her tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio.
