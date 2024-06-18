Sabrina Carpenter defends Jack Antonoff, reveals he produced half of 'Short N' Sweet'

Please, please, please, don't send him backlash.

Sabrina Carpenter is defending Jack Antonoff from those who claim his production style is ruining their favorite artists' music.

We already knew Jack co-wrote and produced her latest hit single, "Please Please Please," but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina revealed he worked on about half of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short N' Sweet.

Sabrina had a message for Jack's critics who claim his monotonous production style has ruined artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey.

"F*** them all," Sabrina said of those critics. "I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”

Sabrina recalled meeting Jack for the first time outside of a comedy club in New York City a couple of years ago. “I was peeing my pants because I wanted to work with him for my whole life," Sabrina said. "After that, we, luckily enough, became friends; personalities meshed, and it was only a matter of time. He heard some of the stuff that I was working on for this album, and we just started to make magic.”

Short N' Sweet arrives on Aug. 23.

