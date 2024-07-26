Sabrina Carpenter once again replaces herself on top of the U.K. charts

By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter is doing great on the U.S. charts, but she's totally dominating the charts across the pond.

Her song "Please Please Please" returned to number one of the U.K.'s Official Chart for a fourth week on top; it ascends to #1 by replacing her own song, "Espresso," which now falls to #9.

Between those two songs, Sabrina has now held the #1 spot in the U.K. for 11 weeks this year, which is the most for any artist since Olivia Rodrigo spent 14 weeks on top in 2021 with "driver's license" and "good 4 u."

Meanwhile, Sabrina's new fragrance, Cherry Baby, is available now everywhere, including Amazon, Rite Aid, Walmart and JCPenney. According to WWD, Sabrina said of the scent, "I wanted this fragrance to be bold and flirty while also feeling sophisticated and timeless. Cherry Baby is all about capturing those moments of joy and making every day feel a bit more magical."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

