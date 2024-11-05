Sabrina Carpenter registered 27,000 voters on Short n' Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter helped many of her fans exercise their civic duty this election.

The pop star registered over 27,000 new voters and engaged over 183,000 voters through giveaways, in-person activations and video boards during her Short n' Sweet tour. That means she engaged more voters through HeadCount than any other artist this year.

Sabrina collaborated with the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization ahead of her sold-out run of 33 arena shows in North America this year. The partnership included a sweepstakes for lucky fans to see her San Francisco concert on Nov. 9, all accommodations covered, simply by checking their voter registration status.

Before HeadCount joined Sabrina on her Short n' Sweet tour, they partnered with her to send two fans to Gov Ball. This caused over 40,000 fans to check their voter registration status. Lucielle Wenegieme, the CEO of HeadCount, said at that time she was excited to continue a partnership with Sabrina.

"Young voter engagement is more crucial than ever in this election, where the race could come down to a few hundred thousand votes, and there are few people as impactful as Sabrina to spread that message through this sweepstakes and her tour,” Wenegieme said.

This year, HeadCount registered over 450,000 new voters — a new record for the organization. Over 80% of all the voters they registered this year are a part of Gen Z or are a millennial.

