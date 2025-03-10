Sabrina Carpenter 'arrests' Salma Hayek and Baby Spice at London Short n' Sweet shows

Sabrina Carpenter played at London's O2 Arena on Saturday and Sunday, and both nights, she had interactions with some big-name guests.

During the part in her show when she sings the song "Juno," Sabrina announces that she's going to "arrest" someone in the audience for being "too hot," and then hands them a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs. At Sunday's show, her arrestee was Salma Hayek; at Saturday's show, it was Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice. "You're kind of spicing up my life a little bit," Sabrina said.

You can watch Emma get "arrested" on her Instagram -- she posted video of the moment and wrote, "Please, please, please Arrest me for being a fan!!!@sabrinacarpenter you were amazing!"

And while she wasn't arrested, there was another famous woman in the audience at Saturday's show: Janet Jackson, who posted on Facebook, "What a fun show! We enjoyed you." Sabrina posted a photo of herself posing with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on her Instagram, as well as pics of herself with Emma and Salma.

Along with the pics, Sabrina wrote, "London, the last two nights at the @theo2london felt like such a little british dream, i opened there when i was 18 and it's been my goal ever since to come back and play my own shows. Then you not only sold them out but you also made my album number 1 in the UK again while i was there."

"what did i do to deserve ya. thank you to everyone who came and sang so loud," she added. "And special thank you to my iconic juno girls salma + baby spice."

During her Sunday show, Sabrina also covered a classic U.K. hit: "Come On Eileen," by Dexys Midnight Runners.

