Sabrina Carpenter uses new Instagram feature to preview "Taste"

Sabrina Carpenter isn't releasing her new album, Short n' Sweet, until midnight, but she's now posted a 10-second clip of one of her new songs on Instagram using the platform's new feature.

The feature allows you to add a song directly to your profile, just like in the old days of MySpace. It only works on the mobile version of Instagram, but if you go there, you'll hear Sabrina singing the sultry tune "Taste."

Meanwhile, Sabrina has created an extremely unserious video showing fans how to host the "ultimate Short n' Sweet listening party." Number one is, "Keep the guest list short n' sweet: hot people only."

Number two, she says, "Prepare a sweet treat for your guests — because it's called Short n' Sweet." However, she tries to say this with a mouthful of maraschino cherry, so she starts laughing in the middle of it.

Number three is "Make sure you have an amazing view." She says this while posing sexily outdoors. As the camera pans away from her, an annoyed Sabrina says, "What are you doing? No, I'm the f****** view."

Number four is, "Create a special cocktail for your guests that'll keep them up all night." She says this while holding an espresso martini.

The last step is, "Get tattoos that'll last longer than—" after which the video deliberately cuts off.

