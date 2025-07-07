Sabrina Carpenter brings out Duran Duran for second BST Hyde Park show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
By Jill Lances
Sabrina Carpenter brought out Duran Duran for a surprise appearance onstage in London on Sunday.
Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the band’s frontman, Simon Le Bon, and bassist John Taylor joining Sabrina for her second BST Hyde Park show, where they collaborated on a performance of the band's classic track "Hungry Like the Wolf."
Duran Duran didn't have far to go to stop by Sabrina's show. They played Chelmsford, England, on Saturday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have more shows left of their Summer European tour: They play Marbella, Spain, on Wednesday, followed by a show in Pula, Italy on July 12.

After Sabrina's first Hyde Park show on Saturday, she posted a slideshow of photos, calling the night "magical and unbelievable."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!